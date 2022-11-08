Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israel Adesanya ‘cried backstage’ after disappointing himself in recent UFC win

Adesanya retained the middleweight title with a clinical but criticised decision win against Jared Cannonier last time out

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 08 November 2022 11:12
Comments
UFC 4 - Prime Icon Fighters Update Trailer PS

Ahead of his title defence against Alex Pereira this weekend, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has revealed that he ‘cried backstage’ after disappointing himself in his most recent win.

Adesanya has won three fights in a row via decision, with some fans criticising the Nigerian-born new Zealander for a lack of stoppage victories.

There was a rise in criticism of the “Last Stylebender” after his most recent title defence, a decision win against Jared Cannonier in July. After Adesanya walked to the ring to the theme music of WWE star The Undertaker, while sporting elements of the wrestling legend’s attire, fans expected a statement win from the 33-year-old. Instead, Adesanya outpointed Cannonier with an impressive but largely risk-free striking performance.

“I don’t hold onto things, I let myself feel them,” Adesanya said on The MMA Hour on Monday (7 September). “People try to deny things and block it, [but] if you fight your emotions, they’ll get you later on. So, I feel it.

“I cried backstage. Me and Eugene [Bareman, coach] hugged it out, and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.’ I was like: ‘Just give me a bourbon, I’ll be fine.’

Recommended

“So, I expressed it, feel it, and I let it go. It’s a good way to release emotions… it relaxes you. It’s just a normal human function, I don’t know why we shame it.”

On Saturday (12 November), Adesanya defends his title against Alex Pereira, who holds two wins over Adesanya – including a knockout – from the pair’s kickboxing days.

Adesanya will look to remain unbeaten at middleweight in MMA in Saturday’s clash with Pereira; the UFC champion’s sole defeat in MMA having come while challenging for light heavyweight gold last year.

Meanwhile, Pereira, 35, holds a 6-1 pro MMA record, with five knockout wins to his name. Most recently, the Brazilian knocked out Sean Strickland on the undercard of Adesanya’s win against Cannonier.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in