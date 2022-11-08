Israel Adesanya ‘cried backstage’ after disappointing himself in recent UFC win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of his title defence against Alex Pereira this weekend, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has revealed that he ‘cried backstage’ after disappointing himself in his most recent win.

Adesanya has won three fights in a row via decision, with some fans criticising the Nigerian-born new Zealander for a lack of stoppage victories.

There was a rise in criticism of the “Last Stylebender” after his most recent title defence, a decision win against Jared Cannonier in July. After Adesanya walked to the ring to the theme music of WWE star The Undertaker, while sporting elements of the wrestling legend’s attire, fans expected a statement win from the 33-year-old. Instead, Adesanya outpointed Cannonier with an impressive but largely risk-free striking performance.

“I don’t hold onto things, I let myself feel them,” Adesanya said on The MMA Hour on Monday (7 September). “People try to deny things and block it, [but] if you fight your emotions, they’ll get you later on. So, I feel it.

“I cried backstage. Me and Eugene [Bareman, coach] hugged it out, and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.’ I was like: ‘Just give me a bourbon, I’ll be fine.’

“So, I expressed it, feel it, and I let it go. It’s a good way to release emotions… it relaxes you. It’s just a normal human function, I don’t know why we shame it.”

On Saturday (12 November), Adesanya defends his title against Alex Pereira, who holds two wins over Adesanya – including a knockout – from the pair’s kickboxing days.

Adesanya will look to remain unbeaten at middleweight in MMA in Saturday’s clash with Pereira; the UFC champion’s sole defeat in MMA having come while challenging for light heavyweight gold last year.

Meanwhile, Pereira, 35, holds a 6-1 pro MMA record, with five knockout wins to his name. Most recently, the Brazilian knocked out Sean Strickland on the undercard of Adesanya’s win against Cannonier.