UFC 293 finally has its main event, as Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight title against Sean Strickland in Sydney.

Adesanya had long been expected to headline the 9 September card, with fans keen to see the Nigerian-New Zealander take on Dricus Du Plessis, with whom the champion has taken issue in recent months.

With Du Plessis injured, however, Adesanya will face Strickland, one of the most controversial fighters on the UFC roster.

The American has come under fire in the past for claiming he would be ‘very happy’ to kill an opponent in the ring.

“If I killed somebody in the ring, it’d f***ing make me very happy,” Strickland, 32, said in 2021. “Like, if Uriah [Hall] hits me and maybe I have a brain aneurysm and die, you’ll hear me saying: ‘I’m okay, that’s a good death.’

“We’re all going to die sometime. You know, might as well end in a good way. We’re all going to the same place, man. It’s either gonna be then or now. Just enjoy it.”

Fifth-ranked Strickland last fought in early July, stopping Abus Magomedov in the second round. Meanwhile, Adesanya last competed in April, regaining the middleweight title by knocking out Alex Pereira.

Adesanya, 34, lost the belt to Pereira in November, suffering a TKO defeat by the Brazilian to fall to 0-3 against his old rival, who previously beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing. The “Last Stylebender” finally secured a win over Pereira in their most recent clash, however, to kickstart his second reign as middleweight champion.