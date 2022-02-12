✕ Close Israel Adesanya dances during his walkout at UFC 243

Nearly two-and-a-half years after they first clashed in the Octagon, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will go head-to-head for the UFC middleweight title again this evening.

In October 2019, Adesanya’s meteoric rise through the 185lbs division culminated in the then-interim champion’s victory over Whittaker in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, as the biggest crowd in UFC history watched their home fighter get knocked out in the second round to surrender his belt. For Whittaker, the pressure of a seismic fight against his antagonistic foe in front of more than 57,000 fans – as well as the Australia vs New Zealand narrative – proved too much, and the defending champion was unusually reckless as he was outfought by Nigerian-born Adesanya.

Whittaker has fought and won three times since then, navigating a tough route back to Adesanya, who has competed four times since beating the “Reaper”. While Whittaker recorded impressive wins against Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, there were three successful title defences for Adesanya – against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori – though he suffered a first professional loss in unsuccessfully challenging for the light heavyweight belt last year. Finally, Adesanya and Whittaker rematch at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas tonight, where Derrick Lewis competes in front of a home crowd in his co-main event against fellow heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

There is also a meeting between middleweight contenders Cannonier and Derek Brunson, with the winner of that contest potentially next for the victor of the main event.

