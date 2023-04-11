Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Pereira has insisted that he is ‘fine’ after his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.

Adesanya was 0-3 against Pereira after two kickboxing fights and one MMA contest, but the Nigerian-New Zealander finally beat Pereira on Saturday (8 April), regaining the UFC middleweight title in the second round.

Saturday’s main event in Miami marked Pereira’s first defence of the belt that he took from Adesanya with a late TKO in November, and the result ensured that the Brazilian’s title reign was a brief one.

“I’m just here to let u know that I’m fine!” Pereira, 35, wrote on social media on Sunday (9 April).

“I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey.

“Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god.”

Pereira also shared footage of himself and Adesanya, 33, speaking to each other backstage after Saturday’s fight.

Pereira narrowly outpointed Adesanya in their first meeting, a kickboxing bout, before knocking him out in their rematch in the same sport. Pereira then followed the “Last Stylebender” to MMA and beat him in the final round of their title fight in November, ending Adesanya’s dominant run with the gold.