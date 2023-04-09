Jump to content

Oliver Browning

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira discuss fight backstage after brutal UFC 287 knockout

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira discussed their fight backstage after an incredible UFC 287 main event.

With the help of a translator, Adesanya said to Pereira: “You’re a great champion, and forever. Doesn’t matter what anyone else says, you’re always a champion. You’ll always have that, and I’ll always respect you.”

Adesanya’s vicious knockout of Pereira in the second round was described as a “masterpiece” and a “statement made” by fellow UFC stars, while commentator Joe Rogan called it “one of the greatest KOs I’ve seen in my life”.

