Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira discussed their fight backstage after an incredible UFC 287 main event.

With the help of a translator, Adesanya said to Pereira: “You’re a great champion, and forever. Doesn’t matter what anyone else says, you’re always a champion. You’ll always have that, and I’ll always respect you.”

Adesanya’s vicious knockout of Pereira in the second round was described as a “masterpiece” and a “statement made” by fellow UFC stars, while commentator Joe Rogan called it “one of the greatest KOs I’ve seen in my life”.

