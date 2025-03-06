UFC champion Alex Pereira responds to Oleksandr Usyk after boxer’s surprise callout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC champion Alex Pereira has responded to a shock callout by Oleksandr Usyk, saying he would be open to fighting the boxing icon later this year.

Usyk, boxing’s unified heavyweight champion, said in February that he plans to fight twice more before retiring. The unbeaten Ukrainian, 38, surprisingly named Pereira as one of his desired opponents, and now the UFC star has echoed that sentiment.

Pereira is due to defend his light-heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev on Saturday, in the main event of UFC 313. But on Wednesday, the former kickboxing champion was asked about his next fight.

The Brazilian has already expressed a desire to challenge heavyweight champion Jon Jones, while middleweight title holder Dricus Du Plessis would like to move up and face Pereira. Both fighters’ names were put to “Poatan” during UFC 313’s media day, yet he also referenced Usyk.

“I’m not looking too [far] ahead, do you know what I mean?” said Pereira, 37. “Honestly, these things didn’t come to my mind – ‘which one’. But what I think for the future, what I have in hand, is either Dricus, Jon Jones, or even fighting Oleksandr Usyk in boxing.

“I see those possibly happening, as a possibility. It doesn’t depend on me, it depends on the UFC; whatever the UFC want me to do, I’ll do it.”

Wednesday brought the news that UFC president Dana White is launching a boxing league with Turki Alalshikh – the Saudi adviser behind the Gulf state’s aggressive entry into boxing – and Pereira admitted this development could boost his chances of fighting Usyk.

“Absolutely, man,” Pereira said. “I was hyped, I was happy when I heard the news. Who knows? September, Saudi Arabia...”

open image in gallery Two-weight UFC champion Alex Pereira ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Tyson Fury twice in 2024 to stay unbeaten ( PA Wire )

Pereira held the UFC middleweight title before moving up to light-heavyweight in 2023. He outpointed Jan Blachowicz in his divisional debut before knocking out Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant belt. Both men are former 205lb champions.

Then, in 2024, Pereira knocked out Prochazka again, between stoppage wins over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. Hill is also a former title holder.

Pereira’s fourth-round victory against Rountree Jr marked his most recent bout. After starting slowly, Pereira grew into the fight and produced some of his best work to secure a TKO.