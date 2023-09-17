Alexa Grasso retains UFC title against Valentina Shevchenko in controversial draw

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexa Grasso retained her UFC flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in a controversial split draw on Saturday.

Grasso, fighting on her native Mexico’s Independence Day, won 48-47 on one scorecard but lost 48-47 on another, while the final scorecard read 47-47. As such, Grasso retained the belt that she took from Kyrgyzstan’s Shevchenko with a surprising submission win in March.

The draw at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena was sealed by a 10-8 round in favour of Grasso on judge Mike Bell’s scorecard, and it was that round specifically that came under scrutiny from viewers.

“10-8 in Round 5???? Mike Bell is a joke. Poor Valentina,” wrote one user on Twitter/X. Another said: “What a joke. 10-8 fifth ain’t no way. Valentina should have won.” Meanwhile, one wrote: “Epic fight!! But Valentina was a bit ahead She shoulda won.”

Others, however, claimed that Grasso herself was denied a deserved victory, suggesting that 48-47 in her favour was the most accurate scorecard.

“3-2 alexa, won round 2,4 and 5. valentina couldve closed out the 5th but got sloppy and choked,” one user tweeted. “Solid fight Grasso pulled it out of the bag with that late back take,” wrote another.

Grasso, 30, is now unbeaten in her last six fights, while Shevchenko, 35, is 14 months removed from her latest win – which was her ninth in a row.

Full UFC Noche results

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko ends in split draw (48-47, 47-48, 47-47)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO (punches, 0:54)

Daniel Zellhuber def. Christos Giagos via second-round submission (anaconda choke, 3:26)

Kyle Nelson def. Fernando Padilla via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Loopy Godinez def. Elise Reed via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:38)

Roman Kopylov def. Josh Fremd via second-round TKO (body punch, 4:44)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda ends in No Contest (referee stoppage overturned)

Tracy Cortez def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Charlie Campbell def. Alex Reyes via first-round TKO (punches, 3:38)

Josefine Knutsson def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-27)