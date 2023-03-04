Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch UFC 285 tonight
Follow live updates from the main event, plus Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso and more
Follow live updates as Jon Jones fights Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 tonight, after Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Alexa Grasso.
Atop a stacked card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, former two-time light-heavyweight champion Jones returns after a three-year absence, finally moving up to heavyweight. Two months after Francis Ngannou relinquished the title, it is on the line as American Jones faces Frenchman Gane, who previously held the interim belt.
In the co-main event, Shevchenko looks to continue her dominant reign at flyweight as she defends the gold against Mexican Grasso, and there are more intriguing bouts before that.
Rising welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to improve his perfect 16-0 record – which consists of eight KOs and eight submissions – as he faces Geoff Neal, and middleweight prospect Bo Nickal takes on Jamie Pickett. Furthermore, Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner clash in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt features, as do veteran Derek Brunson and promising Irishman Ian Machado Garry.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 285 main card and prelims, below. The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
UFC 285 LIVE
The early prelims will begin at 11.15pm GMT (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET tonight).
The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET tonight).
The Independent will provide live updates from the prelims at 1am GMT through to the very end of UFC 285, and we will recap the early prelim results once our live coverage begins.
UFC 285 LIVE
“Jon Jones does not know what it’s like to lose – not in the Octagon, and not outside of it.
“It may seem a strange thing to say about a man has one loss on his record, who has twice lost a UFC title, and who has repeatedly lost control to the point of being arrested several times, and yet the point stands.
“Jones’ sole loss in mixed martial arts came courtesy of a controversial disqualification for the use of illegal elbows. His two title losses saw the light-heavyweight belt taken from him not by an opponent but by the UFC, due to an arrest and a failed drug test respectively. And any time the 35-year-old has found himself in handcuffs and a jail cell, it has not been long before he has traded them for 4oz gloves and a gym.”
Read our UFC 285 main-event preview in full:
What if Jon Jones loses at UFC 285?
The former light-heavyweight champion returns to the ring after three years away, challenging Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
UFC 285 LIVE
Subject to any last-minute changes (like when last week’s Fight Night main event collapsed on about an hour’s notice!), here is the UFC 285 card in full:
Main card
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane (vacant heavyweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight title)
Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)
Prelims
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones (bantamweight)
Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)
Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)
Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Early prelims
Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan (welterweight)
Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)
Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)
Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Full UFC 285 card featuring Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane tonight
Here’s all you need to know as two title fights top the card in Las Vegas
UFC 285 LIVE
