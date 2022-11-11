Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has lifted the lid on his preparation for an expected lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski has been dominant at 145lbs, going 12-0 in the UFC in a run that has seen him win the title and retain it four times.

In fact, the sole defeat on the Australian’s 25-1 professional record came at welterweight in 2013, and he is now targeting the UFC lightweight title. Makhachev claimed the vacant gold in October, submitting Charles Oliveira to follow in the footsteps of his childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who now coaches his fellow Russian.

After Makhachev’s win against Oliveira in Abu Dhabi, Volkanovski entered the ring and the pair suggested that they could clash on the latter’s home turf in February, as the UFC visits Perth.

Addressing his efforts to add weight, Volkanovski also discussed a potential welterweight return. The 34-year-old told ESPN on Friday (11 November): “There’s only been four champions [in the featherweight division] and I’ve beaten every single one of them.

“The only one I haven’t fought is Conor McGregor. He ain’t fighting featherweight again... I’ll do 170lbs, I’ll do whatever. I’m bulking up. Have you seen what I’m eating [to get to lightweight]? Four thousand calories.”

Pound-for-pound No 1 Volkanovski has won 22 fights in a row, while Makhachev, 31, has a pro record of 23-1 and is riding an 11-fight win streak.

A bout between the pair is expected to take place at UFC 284, which will be held at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday 11 February.