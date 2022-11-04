Jump to content

Islam Makhachev taunts Alexander Volkanovski over UFC title clash

Makhachev is expected to defend the lightweight belt against featherweight champion Volkanovski next

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 04 November 2022 15:33
Islam Makhachev has taunted Alexander Volkanovski over the pair’s potential title clash next year, suggesting that the UFC will not make the fight.

After Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira last month to win the UFC lightweight belt, featherweight champion Volkanovski entered the Octagon to confront the Russian.

Volkanovski has made clear his desire to challenge for lightweight gold next, which he reiterated after Makhachev’s title win at UFC 280, where Makhachev said he was open to defending the belt against the Australian in Perth in March.

Volkanovski, who has won 21 fights in a row including four featherweight title defences, then took to Twitter on Friday (4 November) to write, “Are you a man of your word? @MAKHACHEVMMA? Let’s make it happen!” along with an emoji of a hand and pen.

Makhachev, who has won 11 bouts in a row, responded, “The second I receive the paper, I will sign it, don’t worry. Enjoy your P4P [pound-for-pound] first spot for now,” followed by a winking emoji.

Volkanovski, 34, is ranked as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, while 31-year-old Makhachev went straight in at No 3 after beating Oliveira.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski is expected to serve as the UFC 284 main event on 12 February, as the UFC returns to Australia for the first time since 2019.

In his last fight, Volkanovski outpointed former featherweight champion Max Holloway in July, marking the third time that the Australian has beaten the Hawaiian.

