UFC stars dress as WWE legends on national TV after companies merge

UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker dressed as WWE legends “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan’ on national television on Tuesday, a day after it was confirmed that the two companies are merging.

UFC’s parent company Endeavor has aquired WWE to create a new ‘$21billion’ brand, and though it is unclear what that could mean for the mixed martial arts promotion and professional wrestling company, Volkanovski and Whittaker reacted in their own way.

Appearing on Fox Sports Australia, featherweight champion Volkanovski and ex-middleweight champion Whittaker emerged as Austin and Hogan respectively, before conducting a joint-interview as “The Immortal” Rob Whittaker and “Stone Cold” Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile on Twitter, former UFC champion Conor McGregor wrote, “#itsinevitable,” alongside a mock-up image of himself carrying the WWE title. Elsewhere, rising UFC star Bo Nickal wrote: “I want them all. Easy money.”

Other fighters had a serious question, however. “So are we getting paid more now or what?” Mike Davis asked on Twitter. “Thats the only question fighters have about this.” Matt Frevola tweeted: “So is this good or bad for fighter pay? #AskingForAFriend.”

The UFC has long been criticised for providing what is perceived as insufficient fighter pay.