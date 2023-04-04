Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At UFC 287, Israel Adesanya will look to finally gain a win over Alex Pereira, after losing the pair’s three previous clashes across MMA and kickboxing.

Pereira took the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya with a TKO victory in November, and the Brazilian also holds a points win and knockout over the “Last Stylebender” from the pair’s kickboxing days.

Nigerian-New Zealander Adesanya was on course for victory in their first mixed martial arts meeting, five months ago, after nearly stopping Pereira at the end of the first round. However, “Poatan” secured the finish in the final round, to cap off his quick ascent up the middleweight rankings.

Before that main-event bout, fan favourite Jorge Masvidal will fight in front of a home crowd in Miami, taking on Gilbert Burns – a fellow former welterweight title challenger.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday 8 April at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 9 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Adesanya – 8/11; Pereira – 11/10

Masvidal – 7/2; Burns – 1/5

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Fan favourite Jorge Masvidal lost to rival Colby Covington last time out (Getty Images)

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Israel Adesanya 2 (middleweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelims

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro (women’s strawweight)

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)