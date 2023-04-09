Jorge Masvidal retires after loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Saturday, following his decision defeat by Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Fan favourite Masvidal, 38, lost to Burns in the co-main event in his hometown of Miami, before calling time on a 20-year professional career.

Burns was a unanimous-decision winner over Masvidal, with the scorecards reading 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in the Brazilian’s favour.

American Masvidal twice challenged for the welterweight title, losing to then-champion Kamaru Usman in 2020 and 2021, and holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren with a flying knee in 2019, five seconds into their fight.

“This is where I started my career, and now...” Masvidal told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the Octagon after his loss to Burns. “It’s been a long 20 years, 50-something fights [52].

“You know, sometimes your favourite basketball player ain’t got that three-pointer no more, your favourite quarter-back loses that right foot. I don’t feel the same when I get in here no more, it’s been 20 long years.

“I love all of you. The UFC came here 20 years ago, and it inspired me to chase this dream; fifty-something fights later, hopefully I inspired somebody in here to go and fight for theirs – no matter what it is.”

UFC 287 at the Miami-Dade Arena was the promotion’s first event in Miami since 2003, the year in which Masvidal made his pro debut.

Masvidal’s defeat by Burns was his fourth straight loss. Following two consecutive defeats by Usman, Masvidal was outpointed by friend-turned-rival Colby Covington in March 2022 – his most recent fight before UFC 287.