UFC 287 LIVE: Adesanya vs Pereira latest updates
Follow live as Adesanya tries to regain the middleweight belt from long-time rival Pereira, after Jorge Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns
Israel Adesanya looks to regain the UFC middleweight title from Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 tonight, in what is the fourth clash between the long-time rivals.
Pereira outpointed Adesanya and knocked out the Nigerian-New Zealander across two kickboxing bouts, before the pair transitioned to MMA. Adesanya was the first to make the move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago.
Brazilian Pereira, a relative newcomer to MMA, fought from behind to secure a TKO of Adesanya in the final round in November, and tonight’s main event in Miami marks the new champion’s first title defence.
In the co-main event, hometown fighter Jorge Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a huge welterweight showdown, which could yet have implications in the title picture.
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Since Monday’s announcement that the UFC and WWE will be merging, questions have abounded. The biggest, undoubtedly, has been: What does it mean?
On one side, you have the preeminent promotion in mixed martial arts: the Ultimate Fighting Championship; on the other, the biggest professional wrestling brand around the globe: World Wrestling Entertainment. Except, there are no longer sides. With the UFC’s parent company Endeavor purchasing WWE, a merger will create a ‘$21billlion+ live sports and entertainment powerhouse’.
Those were the words of Vince McMahon, and a day after Wrestlemania – the biggest event of the year for WWE – the company’s executive chairman added: “Given the incredible work that Ari [Emanuel, Endeavor CEO] and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”
Endeavor will hold a 51 percent controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49 percent interest. Emanuel and McMahon will retain their existing roles with Endeavor and WWE, with the former also serving as CEO of the new company and the latter working as executive chairman. Dana White will continue in his role as UFC president, and Nick Khan will remain president of WWE.
But that’s not what you really want to know. Here’s what you are interested in:
What does the UFC and WWE merger mean?
Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion is merging with the biggest professional wrestling brand in the world, to form a new ‘$21bn’ company
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Speaking on The MMA Hour in November, days after his TKO loss to Pereira, Adesanya adressed suggestions that the stoppage came somewhat early.
“I don’t blame the referee, Marc [Goddard] did a good job,” Adesanya said, “but you see it when I get up: I’m fine.
“I was lucid. I didn’t get ‘rocked’ rocked; I got ‘hit’ hit against the fence and my thought was, ‘Escape, laterally, either left or right.’
“I went right and as I was going right. It wasn’t because I was rocked [that I fell partially], it was my foot [...] He hit me with two big shots, lateral move... and then I tripped.
“So, it looked bad,” the Nigerian-born New Zealander continued. “I think the referee was like: ‘Two big shots and he wobbles, oh, s***.’ It wasn’t from the shots, I promise you. There’s no reason for me to lie. It was from the legs, which [Pereira] caused, the damage.”
More here:
Israel Adesanya reveals what he was thinking as Alex Pereira secured TKO at UFC 281
Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title in the final round of his main event with his old kickboxing foe
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland were separated by security at a hotel in Miami on Wednesday, days before UFC 287.
Masvidal is set to fight Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 this evening, after Holland faces Santiago Ponzinibbio.
And security had to separate Masvidal and Burns on Wednesday (5 April), as the Americans traded barbs at the hotel in which fighters are staying this week.
The incident was captured by UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who posted footage of the exchange on his Instagram account.
Holland, 30, has lost his last two fights, suffering a TKO by Stephen Thompson in December and a submission by Khamzat Chimaev in September. Prior to his first-round loss to Chimaev, Holland was due to fight Daniel Rodriguez, but a series of incidents – including a backstage clash between Holland and Chimaev – led to the new bout.
Meanwhile, Masvidal was also previously involved in another backstage incident at a UFC event, when he punched Leon Edwards at London’s O2 Arena after beating Darren Till in 2019.
More here:
Jorge Masvidal and fellow fighter separated by security before UFC 287
The pair were separated by security at the fighters’ hotel in Miami, where UFC 287 takes place on Saturday
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Here’s tonight’s card in full, subject to any late changes:
Main card
Alex Pereira (C) vs Israel Adesanya 2 (middleweight title)
Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)
Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)
Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)
Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)
Prelims
Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)
Michael Chiesa vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro (women’s strawweight)
Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)
Early prelims
Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)
Jacqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)
Who is fighting on UFC 287 undercard tonight?
In the main event, Israel Adesanya looks to regain the middleweight title from Alex Pereira
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
UFC 287 will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
How to watch UFC 287 online and on TV tonight
Adesanya looks to regain the middleweight belt from old rival Pereira, after Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns go head to head
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
UFC 287 takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami tonight.
The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 9 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
More here:
What time does UFC 287 start tonight?
When is Adesanya vs Pereira
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
There was something almost disquieting about Israel Adesanya’s calmness, as he sat in front of the media and dissected another loss to Alex Pereira. It was a result that would have destroyed most men, so fragile can the ego be; for Adesanya, it was a third defeat by his own personal bogeyman.
Pereira had stolen a decision win over the Nigerian-New Zealander in their first kickboxing clash, come from behind to knock Adesanya out cold in their rematch, and now he had followed the “Last Stylebender” into mixed martial arts. Scything his way through middleweights, Pereira soon set up a title fight with Adesanya – so dominant atop the division – to present the UFC champion with a shot at vengeance.
But a vindictive Pereira ensured otherwise, on a brutally familiar night for Adesanya. Stylebender was once more en route to a victory over the Brazilian when, in the final round, Pereira finally made contact with his signature left hook – the shot that collapsed Adesanya in their second meeting – to forge a finish against the fence. As Adesanya urgently attempted to escape, his legs failed him, a result of a gradual accumulation of low kicks. He was rooted in place, reduced to using his head as a pendulum to buy time, but he had absorbed enough strikes; the fight, and Adesanya’s title reign, came to the most abrupt of endings.
Read our preview of tonight’s main event:
Israel Adesanya is always beating Alex Pereira – until he’s not
Adesanya lost to Pereira twice in kickboxing before dropping his UFC title to the Brazilian in November. On Saturday, the ‘Last Stylebender’ seeks an elusive win over ‘Poatan’
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
