UFC 287 LIVE: Adesanya knocks out Pereira – result
Follow the fallout: Adesanya regains the middleweight belt from long-time rival Pereira, after Jorge Masvidal retires with a loss to Gilbert Burns
Israel Adesanya knocked Alex Pereira out cold to regain the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 287.
It was the fourth fight between the pair, with Pereira beating Adesanya twice in kickboxing before following the Nigerian-New Zealander into mixed martial arts, where he took Adesanya’s UFC title with a TKO in November.
But at the fourth time of asking, Adesanya finally beat his long-time rival, freezing Pereira with a right hook in Round 2 before dropping the champion with a one-two and finishing the fight with a hammer fist.
In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal suffered a points loss to Gilbert Burns before retiring from MMA. Masvidal, in front of a home crowd in Miami, called time on a 20-year career and praised former US president Donald Trump, who was ringside.
Trump sat in the front row with Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White, and the Miami-Dade Arena crowd erupted when the 76-year-old arrived.
Re-live updates and see full results from UFC 287, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Israel Adesanya’s vicious knockout of Alex Pereira was described as a “masterpiece” and a “statement made” by fellow UFC stars, while commentator Joe Rogan called it “one of the greatest KOs I’ve seen in my life”.
Read reaction to a historic night in Miami:
‘One of the greatest KOs I’ve seen’: The moment Israel Adesanya shocked Alex Pereira
After three defeats by the Brazilian, Adesanya ‘played possum’ before unleashing a devastating right hook to clinch victory
Israel Adesanya shocked middleweight rival Alex Pereira with a stunning knockout at UFC 287 by “playing possum”.
Adesanya, who had lost their previous three fights across kickboxing and MMA, seemed to be in serious trouble in the second round after a series of kicks to his lead leg by Pereira, and the Brazilian moved in for the kill.
Pereira began to unload on his seemingly suffering opponent as the New Zealander backed against the cage, and it appeared only a matter of time before he secured a fourth win in their long rivalry.
But after absorbing a flurry of punches and a knee to the head, from seemingly nowhere Adesanya responded with a vicious right hook which visibly stunned Pereira, and the rapt crowd in Miami’s Kaseya Center roared as the challenger followed it up with a two-punch combination which sent his opponent crashing to the canvas and a hammer fist to end the fight.
“I played possum,” Adesanya later explained, suggesting he lured his opponent into a false sense of security.
More from Adesanya here:
Israel Adesanya explains how he pulled off shock knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Adesanya ‘played possum’ before unleashing a devastating right hook to clinch victory
Here are tonight’s results in full:
Main card
Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira (C) via second-round KO (4:21)
Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via first-round TKO (punches, 2:57)
Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via third-round KO (punches, 3:16)
Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Prelims
Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via split decision (29-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Joe Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO (punches, 3:15)
Loopy Godinez def. Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Early prelims
Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via second-round KO (body punch, 0:36)
Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC fighter praises Donald Trump as former president watches from ringside
Trump was sat in the front row at UFC 287, where Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA after losing to Gilbert Burns
Israel Adesanya beats Alex Pereira with stunning knockout
Israel Adesanya beat long-time rival Alex Pereira with a stunning knockout at UFC 287 to regain the middleweight title.
Dancing his way out of the Octagon...
In their last fight, in November, Adesanya stunned Pereira with a second left in the first round and landed an extra punch on the buzzer.
The consensus is that one more punch – one more second – would have been enough for Adesanya to get the win.
The way he switched off Pereira’s system tonight was so similar to that moment in their last clash. Even the way Pereira tilted after the first punch was similar tonight.
