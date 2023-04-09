Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat in the front row at UFC 287 on Saturday night, alongside Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena.

Former US president Trump is known to have a friendship with UFC president White and has attended numerous events staged by the mixed martial arts promotion.

On Saturday (8 April), Trump sat ringside with White and Tyson, and UFC fighter Kevin Holland came over to speak to the 76-year-old after knocking out Santiago Ponzinibbio. Holland also appeared to speak to Trump through the cage between rounds.

Trump was also visited by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal earlier this week. Miami native Masvidal, who is on the UFC 287 card, visited Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago after attending one of the the ex-president’s rallies.

On Tuesday (3 April), Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records around hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.