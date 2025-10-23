UFC 321 press conference live: Start time and updates as Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off
Britain’s Aspinall defends the UFC heavyweight title against France’s Gane on Saturday
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will take to the stage at the UFC 321 press conference today, ahead of their highly-anticipated title fight on Saturday.
In the main event of UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, Aspinall makes his first defence of the undisputed heavyweight title, having been elevated from interim champion upon Jon Jones’s retirement this summer.
Britain’s Aspinall, 32, is fighting for the first time since July 2024, when he made the rare decision to defend the interim belt during Jones’s absence from the cage. On that night in Manchester, the Wigan heavyweight stopped Curtis Blaydes in barely a minute – replicating the usual destruction he produces when he enters the Octagon.
Now he takes on France’s Gane, who is surely in the last-chance saloon, having previously failed to win the undisputed belt on two occasions. Gane, a former interim champion, lost undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023, but Aspinall insists he will not take the 35-year-old lightly.
Ahead of Saturday’s all-European headline bout, Aspinall and Gane will deliver their final pre-fight statements at today’s press conference. Follow live updates below, as The Independent reports from Abu Dhabi.
UFC 321 fight card in full this weekend
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Main card
Tom Aspinall (C) vs Ciryl Gane (heavyweight title)
Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern 2 (vacant women’s strawweight title)
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)
Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Ikram Aliskerov vs Junyong Park (middleweight)
Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight)
Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady vs Matheus Camilo (lightweight)
Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado (featherweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)
Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)
Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki (women’s strawweight)
Odds for Aspinall vs Gane at UFC 321 this weekend
Aspinall – 1/4
Gane – 3/1
How to watch UFC 321 this weekend
In the UK, the UFC 321 main card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.99. Viewers do not need a TNT subscription to buy the pay-per-view. It can also be purchased via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. The prelims will stream live on Discovery+ and UFC Fight Pass.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the main card on pay-per-view. ESPN+ will also stream the prelims to its subscribers, as will UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 321 start time this weekend
UFC 321 will take place on Saturday 25 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The prelims will begin at 3pm BST (7am PT / 9am CT / 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET).
