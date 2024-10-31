Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is out of UFC 310 due to a “bone infection”, leaving his challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov calling for an interim-title fight.

Reports on Thursday (31 October) suggested Muhammad would not be able to carry out his first title defence, which was scheduled for 7 December, and the champion soon confirmed the news.

“Caught a bone infection in my foot,” Muhammad wrote on Instagram. “Had to put a picc [peripherally inserted central catheter] line in my arm for iv [intravenous] antibiotics the next 6 weeks with no physical activity.

“Allah’s plan is the best plan, I’m sorry to everyone that were [sic] coming to see me, I’ll be back soon inshAllah.”

The Palestinian-American also shared several videos of himself in hospital, as well as photos of a swollen, stitched toe.

Fans suspect that Rakhmonov will be paired with a new opponent at UFC 310, in order to save the main event, and the Kazakh fighter has called for an interim-title fight.

“Wishing Belal a quick recovery,” Rakhmonov wrote on X. “We’ll meet when you’re back at 100%. For now, I’m ready to take on any contender for the interim title at #UFC310.”

Muhammad, 36, won the title by outpointing Britain’s Leon Edwards in Manchester in July, three years after they fought to a No Contest. Muhammad’s title triumph extended his win streak to 10 fights in five years, bar that No Contest.

Rakhmonov last fought in December, submitting Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. With that result, the 30-year-old improved his record to 18-0 with 18 finishes.

Rakhmonov is ranked third at welterweight, with fans speculating that he could fight ex-champion Kamaru Usman, Jack Della Maddalena, or Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310. Usman is ranked second, Della Maddalena fourth, and Machado Garry seventh. Edwards sits at No 1, while Sean Brady is ranked fifth, and former interim champion Colby Covington is ranked sixth.

It is possible, however, that the co-main event of UFC 310 is simply elevated, as Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura – who is set to make his UFC debut in that fight.