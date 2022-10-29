UFC Fight Night time: When does Kattar vs Allen start in UK and US tonight?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will look to earn a featherweight title shot at the other’s expense on Saturday, as the UFC contenders clash in a Fight Night main event.

American Kattar last fought in June, suffering a controversial points defeat by compatriot Josh Emmett. Meanwhile, Britain’s Allen is chasing a twelfth straight win, having last stepped into the Octagon in March, when he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round in London.

The winner of this bout could be next in line to challenge champion Alexander Volkanovski, meaning the stakes are high at the UFC Apex institute.

While Volkanovski has his eyes on the lightweight belt won by Islam Makhachev last week, Kattar and Allen will hope to welcome him back to 145lbs at the earlliest opportunity.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday 29 October at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 30 October (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Kattar – 10/11

Allen – 10/11

Via Betway.

Full card

Arnold Allen celebrates knocking out Dan Hooker in March (PA)

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Tim Means vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Kleydson Rodrigues vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)