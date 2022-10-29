Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live fight updates as YouTube star Paul boxes UFC legend Silva in Arizona
Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet as he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this evening.
YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley. That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva also has boxing experience and has compiled a 3-1 pro record.
At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree. The Brazilian’s seven-year reign as UFC middleweight champion marks a record in the mixed martial arts promotion, while Silva’s corresponding 16-fight win streak is also an unbeaten record in the UFC. He and Paul go head to head in Arizona tonight, as Silva gets his chance to end the former Disney star’s boxing venture. Who will emerge victorious in the main-event bout? Follow live fight updates from Paul vs Silva below, as well as all the fallout from Katie Taylor’s latest win:
Jake Paul has put mixed martial arts fans in an awkward position. Over the last year, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer has gleefully positioned himself as a kind of saviour in waiting for UFC fighters, openly addressing the pay disparity between MMA’s flagship promotion and the top leagues in other major sports.
It is a matter on which most fans agree with the 25-year-old, despite the obnoxiousness with which the American tackles most endeavours. Well, now he is indeed tackling Endeavor – the UFC’s ownership group – and his commitment to the cause is mirrored in the discipline with which he has approached his pro-boxing venture.
Not only has the former Disney star dedicated himself to proper training with experienced coaches along the way to building a 5-0 record, but he has also tried his hand at promotion and played a key role in ensuring that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano secured the biggest purses in women’s boxing history earlier this year.
Whatever your thoughts on Paul’s personality, he has earned admiration for his application. And many MMA fans have given Paul his plaudits less tentatively than their boxing equivalents, some of whom have accused him of carnivalising their sport.
But even Paul’s defenders in the MMA world will surely be lowering their shields this evening, as their boxing counterparts sharpen their swords. Because tonight, Paul will look to move to 6-0 as he takes on one of MMA’s sparkling icons: Anderson Silva.
Full fight preview here:
Will Jake Paul’s incendiary boxing venture burn out against Anderson Silva?
Ex-UFC champion Silva, despite his advanced age in the sport, has the greatest striking pedigree of any of Paul’s opponents
Thank you for following our Taylor vs Carabajal coverage!
Next up? Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet as he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this evening.
Katie Taylor outpoints Karen Carabajal to keep Amanda Serrano rematch alive
The unbeaten Irishwoman was a unanimous-decision winner as she stayed undisputed at lightweight
Katie Taylor def. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision (100-91, 99-91, 98-92).
Round 10
Final round. Carabajal is bleeding from around her right eye – possibly from a clash of heads.
Taylor appears to stun the Argentine somewhat with two right hands up top in quick succession.
Taylor is going for a late finish... She won’t get it, but that’s a solid performance from her as we go to the judges’ scorecards.
Round 9
Two rounds to go. Early on in the ninth, an overhand right is on the mark for Taylor. That’s been her best shot, with the left hook working well for the champion earlier in the fight.
Carabajal is missing with increasing frequency. Taylor tags her with a right cross. Now the Irishwoman goes to work on her opponent’s body.
Round 8
A step-in jab connects for Taylor, who is looking better and better as this fight nears its conclusion.
