Khamzat Chimaev feels like UFC’s ‘paid killer’ in Nate Diaz fight
The rising star is 11-0 with 10 finishes, while 37-year-old Diaz is entering the final bout on his UFC deal
Khamzat Chimaev has likened himself to a paid killer ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz.
Rising star Chimaev is 11-0 as a professional mixed martial artist with 10 finishes, while 37-year-old Diaz is entering the final bout on his UFC deal.
Many followers of the sport were critical of the UFC’s decision to pair fan favourite Diaz with the Russian-born Swede, who grew up watching the American but is keen to make a statement in Las Vegas this Saturday (10 September).
When asked by ESPN how he envisions the fight with Diaz going, 28-year-old Chimaev said: “Make some money and smash his head, you know? Have some fun.
“The UFC wants me to kill that guy, I have to do it. I say always, I’m like a killer you know. They pay for me, I take his head.”
When interviewer Brett Okamoto asked whether Chimaev saw himself as the UFC’s hitman in this weekend’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena, the welterweight said: “Yeah, I’m like that.”
Diaz last fought in June 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards, who went on to win the UFC welterweight title this August.
Meanwhile, Chimaev last competed in April, winning a narrow decision against former title challenger Gilbert Burns, who became the first man not to be finished by the “Wolf” in MMA.
