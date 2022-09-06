Khamzat Chimaev feels like UFC’s ‘paid killer’ in Nate Diaz fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khamzat Chimaev has likened himself to a paid killer ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz.

Rising star Chimaev is 11-0 as a professional mixed martial artist with 10 finishes, while 37-year-old Diaz is entering the final bout on his UFC deal.

Many followers of the sport were critical of the UFC’s decision to pair fan favourite Diaz with the Russian-born Swede, who grew up watching the American but is keen to make a statement in Las Vegas this Saturday (10 September).

When asked by ESPN how he envisions the fight with Diaz going, 28-year-old Chimaev said: “Make some money and smash his head, you know? Have some fun.

“The UFC wants me to kill that guy, I have to do it. I say always, I’m like a killer you know. They pay for me, I take his head.”

When interviewer Brett Okamoto asked whether Chimaev saw himself as the UFC’s hitman in this weekend’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena, the welterweight said: “Yeah, I’m like that.”

Diaz last fought in June 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards, who went on to win the UFC welterweight title this August.

Meanwhile, Chimaev last competed in April, winning a narrow decision against former title challenger Gilbert Burns, who became the first man not to be finished by the “Wolf” in MMA.