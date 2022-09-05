Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills praised by Conor McGregor after Facebook boss shares training footage

Zuckerberg posted a video of himself training with Khai Wu ahead of the fighter’s most recent bout

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 05 September 2022 16:30
Comments
Mark Zuckerberg spars with UFC fighter Khai Wu

Conor McGregor is among a number of UFC fighters to have praised Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for his MMA skills, after the social-media giant’s co-founder and CEO posted a video of himself training.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Zuckerberg shared footage of himself sparring with Khai Wu, hours before the fighter took to the ring and suffered a decision defeat.

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”

Numerous UFC fighters commented on Zuckerberg’s video, praising the American’s mixed martial arts skills.

“Yo! F***ing awesome Mark!” wrote former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor, to whom Zuckerberg replied: “Thanks -- can’t wait for your return.”

Recommended

Meanwhile, rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was another to receive a reply from the Facebook boss after commenting: “Damnnn!! love seeing this.”

Mark Zuckerberg spars with MMA fighter Khai Wu

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns also interacted with Zuckerberg, who expressed excitement for Israel Adesanya’s upcoming title defence against Israel Adesanya while replying to the challenger.

In his video, Zuckerberg can be seen trading kicks and punches with Wu and grappling with the 27-year-old, whose professional MMA record is 6-4.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in