Conor McGregor is among a number of UFC fighters to have praised Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for his MMA skills, after the social-media giant’s co-founder and CEO posted a video of himself training.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Zuckerberg shared footage of himself sparring with Khai Wu, hours before the fighter took to the ring and suffered a decision defeat.

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”

Numerous UFC fighters commented on Zuckerberg’s video, praising the American’s mixed martial arts skills.

“Yo! F***ing awesome Mark!” wrote former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor, to whom Zuckerberg replied: “Thanks -- can’t wait for your return.”

Meanwhile, rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was another to receive a reply from the Facebook boss after commenting: “Damnnn!! love seeing this.”

✕ Mark Zuckerberg spars with MMA fighter Khai Wu

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns also interacted with Zuckerberg, who expressed excitement for Israel Adesanya’s upcoming title defence against Israel Adesanya while replying to the challenger.

In his video, Zuckerberg can be seen trading kicks and punches with Wu and grappling with the 27-year-old, whose professional MMA record is 6-4.