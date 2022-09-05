Nate Diaz to launch his own fight promotion as UFC career comes to an end

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six days before the last bout on his UFC contract, fan favourite Nate Diaz announced that he is launching his own fight promotion.

Diaz is scheduled to face rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 this Saturday (10 September), in what marks the final contest on the American’s UFC deal.

And last Sunday (4 September), Diaz revealed plans to launch an MMA, boxing and jiu-jitsu promotion.

In an Inside Fighting article that was retweeted by Diaz, it was reported that the promotion will be called Real Fight Inc and feature combatants from all over the world.

It is as yet unknown when Real Fight Inc’s first card will take place, but Inside Fighting reported that the promotion “will draw from Nate’s reputation for ‘being real’ — no cheesy, farcical matchups.

“The promotion will feature real fights with real fighters who are serious, talented and motivated to become champions. Plus, Nate will personally sign off on all of the fighters who join the promotion to make sure they all fit the brand.”

Although Diaz’s UFC contract will expire following his clash with Chimaev in Las Vegas, the 37-year-old could still compete in other promotions.

Diaz last fought in June 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards, who went on to win the UFC welterweight title last month.

Unbeaten UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chimaev last competed in April, winning a brutal bout with former title challenger Gilbert Burns on points, as the Russian-born Swede was made to look human for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Chimaev, 28, is 11-0 as a pro and won his first 10 fights via stoppage – all in the first or second round. He remarkably absorbed just one significant strike across his first four UFC bouts.