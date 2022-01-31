Conor McGregor vows to abstain from alcohol for UFC comeback

Conor McGregor says he is abstaining from alcohol for his upcoming UFC training camp ahead of his return to the sport.

The Irish fighter hasn’t been in the octagon since July when he broke his leg in his trilogy fight defeat to Dustin Poirier.

There hasn’t been confirmation on who McGregor will take on in his return or when it will be. But the star himself confirmed it was imminent on social media.

“For my fighting fans,” he said on Instagram. “I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma.”

McGregor’s opponent may not have been confirmed but he has been stirring the pot and called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The star said he would take on McGregor but he is already slated to take on Justin Gaethje.

Promoter Chael Sonnen says if the fight does go ahead, McGregor will be “problematic” for Oliveira.

“If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Charles Oliveira-Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira.

“Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.

“Conor can handle himself on the ground. Conor can take care of himself on the feet. The in-between has been a problem with very high-level guys. So now you start to have a question of, is Oliveira a really high level guy? Is he that high enough of a level guy?

“I don’t have the answers to these questions. I’m just sharing for you, however this goes, the fans are going to get something very special.”