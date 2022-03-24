Nate Diaz tells Conor McGregor to ‘get your s*** together’ after arrest

Nate Diaz has called on his UFC rivals Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal to get their “s*** together” after the pair were arrested in separate incidents this week.

McGregor was charged with dangerous driving after being pulled over by police in Dublin on Wednesday, while Masvidal was charged with felony battery after an alleged assault of his rival Colby Covington in Miami on Monday.

Diaz fought McGregor twice in 2016, trading wins with the Irishman, before losing to fellow American Masvidal in 2019.

Diaz, 36, has been linked to a trilogy bout with McGregor, 33, in recent months, and the Californian tweeted on Thursday: “I’ll fight Conor’s dumb a** right now. But he ain’t capable now or this year. Incapable a**.”

In another tweet, Diaz appeared to also address Masvidal, writing: “Ps All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid s***, ur acting like animals irresponsible, lil kids.

“Get ur s*** together. Drive safe please and act right. F***.”

Masvidal’s alleged altercation with Covington came three weeks after the latter defeated Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272. The former roommates’ friendship has devolved into a bitter rivalry in recent years, and Masvidal had suggested that their differences were not settled with his decision loss to his compatriot.

McGregor, meanwhile, is targeting a late summer return to the Octagon, having broken his leg last time out in a July defeat by Dustin Poirier.