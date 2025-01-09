Conor McGregor business partner at BKFC explains loyalty to UFC star after rape case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president has explained his decision to stick by Conor McGregor, despite his co-owner’s recent legal issues.

In November, a woman who accused McGregor of raping her won her claim against the former UFC champion, in a High Court civil case.

McGregor denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” her in 2018, saying he would appeal against the verdict – which awarded €248,603.60 (£206,637) in damages to the victim.

Earlier in 2024, McGregor became a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), and the promotion’s founder and president has now opened up on the Irishman’s recent troubles.

On Wednesday (8 January), David Feldman told Uncrowned: “Whatever may have happened, and whatever the accusation was, I’m not getting involved with that.

“What I’m getting involved in is: a guy that was with us – our partner, our friend – was kicked when he was down, and we’re not gonna kick him when he’s down. We’re gonna help lift him back up, and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“I believe that if you’re with somebody, you’re with them 100 times. My dad has a saying, ‘You can’t be 99 per cent loyal; you’re either 100 per cent or get out of here.’

“You can’t be with someone 99 times, and the 100th time – when it goes wrong – you turn your back on them. You’re with them all the time. So if we’re with him, we’re taking a ride with him, and we’re going all the way with him.

Conor McGregor at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Some sponsors pushed back a little bit, but when I explained it to them the way I’m explaining it to you now, they kind of held on to it and they understood what I was saying.”

After losing his case, McGregor was dropped as the face of Proper No Twelve whiskey and from the Hitman video game.

He has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor was scheduled to return to the UFC last June, but a broken toe delayed his comeback indefinitely.

The 36-year-old’s last win came in January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Previously, “Notorious” reigned as a dual-weight UFC champion – the first in the promotion’s history.