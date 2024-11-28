Conor McGregor dropped by two companies after rape case verdict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conor McGregor has been dropped as the face of Proper No. Twelve whiskey and from the Hitman video game, after being ordered to pay almost €250,000 to a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, who accused the former UFC champion of raping her in a Dublin hotel six years ago, won her claim against McGregor this week – for damages in a High Court civil case.

McGregor, who had denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” her, said he would appeal against the verdict.

Now, Proximo Spirits – which owns the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand – has told the Irish Independent: “Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”

Meanwhile, video-game company IO Interactive has removed McGregor as a character in Hitman: World Of Assassination.

“In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately,” the company wrote on X.

“We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr McGregor from our storefronts.”

It is unclear whether McGregor’s relationship with the UFC will be affected by this week’s court ruling. However, numerous athletes have continued fighting for the company after enduring legal issues.

Conor McGregor outside the High Court in Dublin with his fiancee Dee Devlin ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

McGregor, 36, has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Six months earlier, Poirier knocked out the Irishman.

McGregor was due to fight Michael Chandler in 2023, but the bout was delayed until this June. Then, McGregor suffered a broken toe, postponing the fight indefinitely.

Chandler has since fought a different opponent, losing to Charles Oliveira this month, but is eyeing a clash with McGregor in 2025.