Nikita Hand supporters march through Dublin after Conor McGregor case verdict
Protesters in Dublin marched in "solidarity" with Nikita Hand, the woman who accused Conor McGregor of raping her in a hotel six years ago and won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.
The Irish mixed martial arts fighter, who had denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” her, said he would appeal against the verdict.
McGregor previously told Ireland’s high court that he had consensual sex in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel, south Dublin, in December 2018.
After deliberating for six hours and 10 minutes, the jury returned and found him liable for assault.
Ms Hand was awarded €248,603.60 (£206,637) in damages.
