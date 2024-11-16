Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Best
Climate
TV

UFC 309 LIVE: Jon Jones fights Stipe Miocic in heavyweight title clash – latest updates and results

Follow live as Jones defends the heavyweight belt against divisional great Miocic, at Madison Square Garden

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 16 November 2024 22:00 GMT
Comments
Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 tonight, a year after the fight was first scheduled.

Jones and Miocic were due to meet at Madison Square Garden last November, but a torn pectoral muscle forced “Bones” out of the fight – delaying his first title defence by 12 months. Now the former light-heavyweight champion, 37, and heavyweight great Miocic, 42, will meet at MSG at long last, though their fight has proven controversial.

When their bout fell through last year, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich stepped up, with the Briton knocking out the Russian to become interim champion. Since then, Aspinall has even retained the interim belt – a rare occurrence in the UFC – leading many fans to see him as the true champion.

Jones, meanwhile, has not fought since winning the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023, and Miocic has not fought in almost four years. Furthermore, Miocic’s last fight ended in a vicious KO loss, and he and Jones have both hinted at retirement after tonight’s bout... potentially leaving Aspinall in the lurch.

Follow live updates and results from the main UFC 309 main card and prelims, below.

UFC 309 LIVE

