Conor McGregor answers two burning questions on UFC future and bare-knuckle deal

Conor McGregor has addressed his future in the UFC after his return was delayed indefinitely in June, while hinting that he could compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight UFC loss to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman was due to fight Michael Chandler in June, but that bout has been postponed indefinitely after McGregor sustained a broken toe.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old recently bought a stake in BKFC, and speaking at a press conference on Thursday (18 July), the former UFC champion said: “I’ve a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, two fights left on my contract. But for sure...

“We’ve got three lightweights up here, and I have my eye on all of this [BKFC]. I’m not up here just as an owner; ‘player-manager’ I’d title myself on this one.”

While leaving the press conference, McGregor was asked by The Sun whether he could return to the UFC on 14 December – the rumoured date of UFC 310 – and he replied: “That sounds good to me.”

McGregor expressed a desire to rearrange his fight with Chandler for some time in summer or early autumn, but the UFC already has main events scheduled for most of its upcoming pay-per-views. As a result, the Irishman will likely return in winter at the earliest.

Chandler, 38, last fought in November 2022, meaning his own absence from the ring is approaching the two-year mark.