UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them already have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler has been delayed again due to the Irishman’s latest injury, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next pay-per-view, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski finally lost his belt with a knockout loss to rising star Ilia Topuria, and at UFC 299 in March, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley retained his bantamweight title in a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Then, at the historic UFC 300 in April, Max Holloway produced an all-time great KO to take the ‘BMF’ belt from Justin Gaethje, before Alex Pereira extended his 205lbs title run with a stoppage of Jamahal Hill. Later that night, Islam Makhachev’s next title defence, and the lightweight king went on to submit Dustin Poirier in June, after Alexandre Pantoja retained the flyweight gold against Steve Erceg in May.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 13 July – UFC Fight Night – Ball Arena, Denver, US

Former two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas ( Getty Images )

Main card

Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight)

Drew Dober vs Mike Davis (lightweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Muslim Salikhov (middleweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Prelims

Julian Erosa vs Christian Rodriguez (featherweight)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Luana Santos vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Josh Fremd vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Saturday 20 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Amanda Lemos vs Virna Yandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Brad Tavares vs Jun-yong Park (middleweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Jeong Yeong Lee vs Hyder Amil (featherweight)

Dooho Choi vs Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Steve Garcia vs Seung-woo Choi (featherweight)

Saturday 27 July – UFC 304 – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Leon Edwards will make his third defence of the welterweight title ( Getty Images )

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Prelims

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (women’s strawweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira (women’s bantamweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Robert Bryczek (middleweight)

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Saturday 3 August – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Nick Diaz did not fight from 2015 to 2021 and is now back after a three-year break ( Getty Images )

Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque (welterweight)

Marlon “Chito” Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa (welterweight)

Saturday 17 August – UFC 305 – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Saturday 28 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 27 October – UFC 308 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TBA vs TBA

