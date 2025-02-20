Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White confirmed the shock announcement that Ilia Topuria will vacate his UFC featherweight title before moving up to lightweight – potentially for a blockbuster fight with Islam Makhachev.

The Georgian and Spanish fighter, who knocked out Max Holloway last October at UFC 308, will now move up to the 155lb limit, leaving former champion Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes to fight for the vacant belt at UFC 314 on 12 April.

The stunning announcement from White comes after speculation surrounding Topuria’s future, with the 28-year-old calling out the widely considered pound-for-pound No 1 last month.

“Islam, if I want to, I can finish you. If I want to, I can knock you out,” Topuria said on social media after the lightweight titleholder’s win at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano. “I’ll make it look easy. See you soon [winks].”

And White detailed the thought process behind the decision and the next steps in a seismic late-night announcement on social media: “Topuria felt like he's done all that he can in that division and he feels like he cemented his legacy and his body cannot make the weight anymore.

“So Topuria will be moving up to 155lb, and will be vacating the featherweight title.

“So the way that this works is as soon as the first punch was thrown in this fight, the title will be vacant and we'll announce what Topuria's next fight will be when it gets done.”

Ilia Topuria is set to move up in weight ( EPA )

“As crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to [155lb]. I really do,” UFC personality Joe Rogan said earlier this month. “Volkanovski vs Lopes [at] 145, Ilia goes up to ‘55. I don’t care if he only defended the title one time or didn’t, who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f***ing go.

“It’d be nice [to see him fight some of the other contenders at featherweight] but also who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f***ing go.”

White then revealed a stacked card for UFC 314, including Volkanovski vs Lopes as the main event and Paddy Pimblett challenging Michael Chandler in a co-main event.

Yair Rodriguez battles UFC debutant Patricio Pitbull in a featherweight bout after Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates lock horns in a welterweight contest. Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes, Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson, Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba and Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper complete the card.

UFC 314 bout list

Alex Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes - vacant featherweight title, 145lb

Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett - 155lb

Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull - 145lb

Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates - 170lb

Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes - 205lb

Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson - 145lb

Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba - 115lb

Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper - 155lb

Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa - 145lb

Sedriques Dumas vs Michał Oleksiejczuk - 185lb

Su Mudaerji vs Mitch Raposo - 125lb

Alberto Montes vs Roberto Romero - 145lb