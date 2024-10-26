Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ilia Topuria got up and running as featherweight champion at UFC 308, with a history-making knockout of Max Holloway.

After two tense, closely-fought rounds, Topuria hurt Holloway with a right cross in the third frame, before dropping the former champion with a left hook.

Topuria, 27, then poured on ground and pound to force a stoppage, becoming the first fighter to knock out the Hawaiian, 32.

With that, Topuria built on his title win from February, when he knocked out long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Saturday’s result in Abu Dhabi also kept Topuria unbeaten, as the Spanish-Georgian moved to 16-0.

“Wow, I don’t know what to say to be honest,” Topuria said in the Octagon after his win. “To beat a legend like Max Holloway...

“He inspired me so much in my career, he’s been a great example for the next generation. I hope I’m gonna be a small portion of the example he’s been to me, for the next generation.

“I caught him with many punches, but exactly with that right hand, I felt it. I just saw it in his face. He started stepping back, and you don’t see that often in Max Holloway.

“My brother told me from the corner: ‘Keep pushing.’ And finally I get the knockout.”

Volkanovski then entered the cage, where he and Topuria showed mutual respect, before the latter vowed to offer the Australian a rematch.

“We’re gonna do it again, you deserve that,” Topuria told Volkanovski, 35, while also acknowledging rising contender Diego Lopes, who was at ringside.

In the co-main event of UFC 308, Khamzat Chimaev also stayed unbeaten, submitting ex-champ Robert Whittaker in the first round of their middleweight clash.