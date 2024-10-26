✕ Close Tearful Francis Ngannou pays tribute to late son after KO win over Renan Ferreira

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway clash in a highly-anticipated title fight tonight, headlining UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

The unbeaten Topuria claimed the men’s featherweight belt in February, ending Alexander Volkanovski’s long title reign with a brutal knockout in round two.

In doing so, he achieved what Max Holloway could not accomplish in three fights; the Hawaiian lost the belt to Volkanovski in 2019 and failed to regain it in two rematches, losing all three bouts via decision.

However, Holloway tends to bounce back well, and his current winning streak peaked in April, when he dominated Justin Gaethje before faceplanting him in the very last second – securing the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ belt with an all-time great KO.

Tonight’s main event is one of the most anticipated fights of the year, and the co-main event has also been long-awaited: Robert Whittaker, a former middleweight champ, takes on unbeaten, rising star Khamzat Chimaev – four months after the Russian withdrew from their match-up due to illness.

