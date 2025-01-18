UFC 311 LIVE: Makhachev defends title against Moicano on late notice – latest updates and results
Follow live as Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight belt against Renato Moicano, who steps in on one day’s notice after an injury to Arman Tsarukyan
Tonight, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 – on one day’s notice.
Makhachev was expecting to fight Arman Tsarukyan here, six years after outpointing him in a competitive bout, but the Armenian-Russian suffered a back injury on the eve of UFC 311. That injury ruled out Tsarukyan, leading Renato Moicano to be pulled from his planned fight versus Beneil Dariush and placed in the main event.
Brazil’s Moicano is on a four-fight win streak but faces a stern test against Makhachev; the Russian champion has won 14 fights in a row, including three successful title defences. Last time out, Makhachev – who is coached by childhood friend and UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov – submitted Dustin Poirier, a former interim champion. Meanwhile, Moicano scored a TKO over Benoit Saint-Denis, beating the Frenchman in Paris.
Elsewhere at UFC 311, the co-main event pits Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov, a cousin of Khabib – who will be in Umar and Makhachev’s corners tonight.
The unbeaten Umar challenges Dvalishvili for his bantamweight title in that bout, while the card also features Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder, Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill – a clash of former light-heavyweight champions – and more. Follow live updates and results from UFC 311, below.
UFC 311 LIVE: Timings tonight
UFC 311 takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles tonight – and the very first fight of the night just got under way.
The early prelims will run until 1am GMT (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET tonight), when the regular prelims begin.
We’ll then have live updates for you at 2am GMT (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET tonight), heading into the main card at 3am GMT (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET tonight).
So, follow our coverage for a round-up of the prelim results and blow-by-blow updates from the main card!
UFC 311 LIVE: Welcome!
Anyway, here’s how Friday’s drama with Tsarukyan, Moicano and Makhachev unfolded:
Major change to UFC 311 as Tsarukyan injury scuppers Makhachev main event
Renato Moicano steps in on one day’s notice, challenging Makhachev for the lightweight title