Tonight, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 – on one day’s notice.

Makhachev was expecting to fight Arman Tsarukyan here, six years after outpointing him in a competitive bout, but the Armenian-Russian suffered a back injury on the eve of UFC 311. That injury ruled out Tsarukyan, leading Renato Moicano to be pulled from his planned fight versus Beneil Dariush and placed in the main event.

Brazil’s Moicano is on a four-fight win streak but faces a stern test against Makhachev; the Russian champion has won 14 fights in a row, including three successful title defences. Last time out, Makhachev – who is coached by childhood friend and UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov – submitted Dustin Poirier, a former interim champion. Meanwhile, Moicano scored a TKO over Benoit Saint-Denis, beating the Frenchman in Paris.

Elsewhere at UFC 311, the co-main event pits Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov, a cousin of Khabib – who will be in Umar and Makhachev’s corners tonight.

The unbeaten Umar challenges Dvalishvili for his bantamweight title in that bout, while the card also features Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder, Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill – a clash of former light-heavyweight champions – and more. Follow live updates and results from UFC 311, below.