Ilia Topuria makes bold prediction after Islam Makhachev breaks record at UFC 311

Islam Makhachev was sent a warning by Ilia Topuria just moments after dispatching Renato Moicano in a hurry at UFC 311.

The UFC’s reigning lightweight champion avoided a banana skin after the Brazilian stepped in at short notice after Arman Tsarukyan suffered a late injury.

But in the immediate aftermath of the fight, UFC featherweight champion Topuria made a bold prediction with many calling for the champions to meet in the Octagon.

Makhachev was able to inflict a D’Arce choke submission to end the contest against Moicano after just one round, despite a scary moment which saw the Russian dropped.

The 155-pound champion is also widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, with the electric Spaniard eager for a shot to stake his own claim to the ultimate UFC throne, with heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ future unclear.

open image in gallery Makhachev reacts after defeating Renato Moicano ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

“Islam, If I want to, I can finish you,” Topuria said with options few and far between for who can challenge Makhachev.

“I can finish you if I want to, I can knock you out. I’ll make it look easy. See you soon.”

The Russian has retained his belt four times in a row to break a tie with three other legendary fighters, including his mentor and compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Benson Henderson and BJ Penn also defended their respective titles on three occasions.

And now the 33-year-old has called on a new challenge: "I like this belt. If somebody wants this belt, come to the cage.

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria is keen to take on Islam Makhachev ( EPA )

"I'm always looking for the finish. I'm not just talk. All fight week, all my camp, all media, if my opponent gives me a small chance, I will close the night.”

While a dejected Moicano bemoaned a chance wasted: “I’m very sad. I spent my whole life for this moment and I tapped in the first round. I’m not done. I don’t know if I will ever get a chance like that but I will try my best to do it.”