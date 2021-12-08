Conor McGregor’s coach opens up on training Will Smith in MMA

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has recalled being “super impressed” by Will Smith while training the Hollywood actor in mixed martial arts.

Kavanagh has worked with McGregor for the entirety of the fighter’s UFC career, present in his fellow Irishman’s corner during McGregor’s run to the featherweight and lightweight titles and in the years since.

But Kavanagh has also worked with an even bigger star, with Smith having taken part in a training programme run by the coach earlier this year.

“That was a weird situation that popped up,” Kavanagh told the BBC.

“I’ve got a warrior programme and I put him through a typical session. I was super impressed with him. Probably my favourite part was that we mimicked an MMA fight.

“I’m sitting by his side, just like I would when I’m cornering a fighter, and giving him advice in the ear.

“I really try to get them in the mindset of a fighter. While I was doing that, Will was hunched over, very focused, staring into space.

“I thought: ‘Oh my god, this is the guy who played Muhammad Ali [in 2001 film Ali]. This is a scene from that movie.’

“It was one or two seconds of: ‘What the hell is going on with my life? How did this happen?

“‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air here, Muhammad Ali, and he’s tuned into everything I’m saying,’” Kavanagh said, referencing Smith’s role as the titular character of 1990s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

This week, Kavanagh also spoke about McGregor’s expected comeback in summer 2022, with the former dual-weight champion having broken his leg in July during his most recent fight.

McGregor’s injury at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier – who knocked out the Irishman in January – caused a TKO loss due to doctor stoppage.

Kavanagh has named Tony Ferguson as a preferred opponent for McGregor’s comeback fight, or a third clash with old rival Nate Diaz, with whom ‘Notorious’ traded wins in 2016.