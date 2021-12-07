Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has reiterated that Nate Diaz is his preferred opponent for his fighter’s comeback contest – despite admitting that a third bout with the American “gives me nightmares”.

McGregor went 7-0 at the start of his UFC career as he stormed through the featherweight division to become champion, but the Irishman suffered the first defeat of his spell with the promotion when he encountered Diaz in March 2016.

Having knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds in December 2015, McGregor was scheduled to take on Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight belt at UFC 196, but the Brazilian was unable to compete due to injury.

Diaz stepped in and fought McGregor at welterweight, submitting ‘Notorious’ in the second round to the shock of many MMA fans. McGregor outpointed the Californian at the same weight five months later, before going on to beat then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the gold at 155lbs.

A trilogy bout with Diaz has often been discussed in the years since but has never materialised, though Kavanagh has repeatedly made clear his desire to see it come to fruition.

“I’ll be honest, the Nate Diaz trilogy is very, very tempting,” Kavanagh reiterated on Monday, speaking on The MMA Hour.

“It’s a fight that gives me nightmares. The man doesn’t stop coming forward, whether it’s three rounds or five rounds, but it’s an intriguing fight.

“So, that one is definitely very interesting.”

Kavanagh also mentioned Tony Ferguson as an opponent he would like to see McGregor face.

The former interim lightweight champion was previously signed to Paradigm Sports, the agency to which McGregor belongs and in which the Irishman owns shares.

Ferguson, 37, put together a 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019, but the American has lost his last three fights.

“Also the Tony Ferguson one,” Kavanagh said. “It never happened. It was talked about a lot, and Tony still has – I believe – a lot to offer the game.

“He’s a very unorthodox striker, grappler. I think the build-up would be fun for the fans.”

McGregor last fought in July, breaking his leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor, 33, knocked out Poirier at featherweight in their first meeting, in 2014, but was stopped by the American in the second round of their rematch this January.

Following the injury he sustained in the pair’s most recent clash, McGregor is still recovering and is not expected back in the Octagon until summer 2022 at the earliest.

The former dual-weight champion recently said he is due to be healthy to return to sparring in April, and he shared images on social media this week of his current 190lbs physique – well over the 156lbs lightweight limit.