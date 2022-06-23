Conor McGregor faces possible further driving charges
The UFC star is already charged with six driving offences related to an incident earlier this year
Conor McGregor is facing possible further charges in conjunction with the six existing driving offences he is charged with.
MMA star McGregor, 33, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Thursday morning and made no indication of how he intends to plead to the charges made against him.
The judge adjourned the case until Thursday 8 September at 10.30am while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) considers the case, and pending possible further charges, the court heard.
“I make that order and remand the matter to the eighth of September at half past 10. Thank you for the DPP’s directions,” the judge said.
McGregor last appeared in court on 7 April over two counts of dangerous driving on 22 March.
He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.
The UFC star had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai on 22 March.
Wearing a three-piece dark navy suit, McGregor arrived at court on Thursday in a Rolls Royce with a 2021-registration.
He made no comment to the media on his way in or out of the court building.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.