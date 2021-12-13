Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier’s title fight defeat by Charles Oliveira at UFC 269
The Irishman lost twice to Poirier this year – once via knockout and once after suffering a broken leg
Conor McGregor has claimed that Dustin Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 proved the American “got lucky” against the Irishman in their meetings this year.
Seven years after McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest, the pair rematched at lightweight this January, with the “Diamond” winning via second-round knockout.
It marked the first time that McGregor had ever lost via KO, and when the rivals completed their trilogy in July, Poirier was victorious again as “Notorious” suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round.
Those wins set up Poirier for his second shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title – with the Louisianan having only held the interim belt in April 2019, failing to unify the gold with Khabib Nurmagomedov later that year.
Oliveira won the vacant title in May, following Nurmagomedov’s retirement from mixed martial arts, and his first defence came against Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday.
The Brazilian submitted Poirier with a rear naked choke in the third round as the “Diamond” once again came up short with the undisputed belt on the line.
“How Conor let Dp f*** him up hella times, [Poirier] sucks,” UFC welterweight Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter in the aftermath.
Diaz was scheduled to face Poirier in 2018, but the bout fell through, while the Californian also has history with McGregor – having traded wins with the Irishman in 2016.
McGregor replied to Diaz: “you lanky string of p***, he got lumped around and got lucky twice [against me].
“That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright.
“That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking.”
McGregor is still recovering from the injury he suffered against Poirier in July, with the former dual-weight champion expected to return to sparring in spring and the Octagon in summer – at the earliest.
Meanwhile, old foe Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract.
Oliveira is next expected to defend his title against former interim title holder Justin Gaethje, while Poirier’s future remains unclear.
