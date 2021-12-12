Charles Oliveira retained the UFC lightweight title by submitting Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday night.

Former interim champion Poirier was challenging for the undisputed belt for the second time in his career, but the American’s newest venture ended the same way as his last – with the ‘Diamond’ losing via submission.

Poirier failed to unify the lightweight titles in 2019 as he tapped out to a rear naked choke against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then fought once more before retiring and relinquishing the undisputed gold.

In the meantime, Poirier fought his way back to the top of the division with three straight wins, including two against old rival Conor McGregor this year.

Meanwhile, Oliveira claimed the belt vacated by Khabib, knocking out Michael Chandler in May to become lightweight champion.

It all led to this highly-anticipated main event in the final UFC pay-per-view of 2021, and the in-ring action delivered on the hype.

A blistering first round saw Poirier drop the champion multiple times, but Oliveira survived and dominated his challenger on the canvas for the majority of the second round.

Then, early in the third, Oliveira’s pressure paid off as he quickly jumped on Poirier’s back.

The Brazilian locked in a standing rear naked choke, forcing Poirier to tap out.

