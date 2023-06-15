Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor has announced that his fiancee Dee Devlin is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

The former UFC champion and Devlin currently have two sons and one daughter together – Conor Jr, 6; Croia Mairead, 4; and Rian, 2.

The Irish couple are now preparing to welcome another family member, as McGregor revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday (14 June).

“Things are going well, we’ve also got another one on the way,” the 34-year-old said. “In a couple more weeks, we’ll be able to find out what the sex of the baby is.

“We’re very excited back home, a lot of great things happening. I’m very, very blessed and very thankful. Every day I smile up to God and thank God.

“There’s a lot going on. Training is picking up with Junior, he’s starting to get his [punching] techniques correct; he’s loading the bow and arrow on the backhand, he’s throwing the shot and rolling under.

“Croia, my daughter, is getting initiated into the big school now. She’s meeting her teachers, seeing her new class, and she’s in the school uniform. All that’s happening now.”

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. The former dual-weight champion is due to return to the Octagon later this year, though his planned fight with Michael Chandler is still without a date, weight class and location.

In the meantime, the new season of The Ultimate Fighter is airing, with McGregor coaching a team of mixed martial artists against a team led by Chandler. After three episodes, Chandler’s team holds a 3-0 lead over McGregor’s.