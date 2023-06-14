Conor McGregor’s team fall to 0-3 on The Ultimate Fighter

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor’s team are now 0-3 against Michael Chandler’s on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the first episode of the new season of the UFC television show, one of McGregor’s fighters was knocked out within eight seconds, before Episode 2 saw another one of the Irishman’s mentees stopped in Round 1.

On this week’s episode of the programme, lightweight Aaron McKenzie stepped into the Octagon to represent Team McGregor, taking on Austin Hubbard of Team Chandler. The fight went the distance, with Hubbard winning via unanimous decision.

It was revealed earlier in the episode that UFC veteran Hubbard had been going through a difficult period leading up to the fight, with his brother having passed away and his wife having suffered a miscarriage.

After the fight, McKenzie was sent to the hospital, but not before McGregor told him in the locker room: “Amazing shots there, some really good shots, my man.”

McKenzie was then seen breaking down in tears in the back of an ambulance en route to a local hospital in Las Vegas.

Former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor came under fire this week for hospitalising the mascot of the Miami Heat at an NBA game – flooring ‘Burnie’ with a punch, then striking him again when he was prone on the court.