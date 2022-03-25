Conor McGregor tells Henry Cejudo to ‘stop messaging me’ as war of words continues

Conor McGregor has dismissed Henry Cejudo’s latest call for a fight between the former UFC champions, telling the American to “stop messaging me”.

McGregor and Cejudo are two of just four fighters to have held UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously, with the Irishman the first to have done so.

While McGregor held the featherweight and lightweight belts in 2016, Cejudo was flyweight and bantamweight champion in 2019. After retaining the bantamweight belt in 2020, Cejudo immediately retired, though the Olympic gold medalist wrestler has long teased a comeback to the Octagon.

McGregor has been the main target of Cejudo’s call-outs, with the American, 35, most recently tweeting at the 33-year-old on Thursday.

“I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight... not before,” Cejudo wrote, referencing the broken leg sustained by McGregor in his last fight, a loss to Dustin Poirier in July.

McGregor was quick to reply: “Mate, I don’t give two f***s about you. You are a nobody.

“Who the f*** even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

Cejudo soon retorted, writing: “The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an a***.

“I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists.”

Cejudo was referencing McGregor’s arrest on a dangerous driving charge in Dublin this week.

The Irishman was pulled over by Gardai on Tuesday while driving his Bentley Continental GT on a motorway. McGregor was thought to be travelling to the gym between Lucan and Palmerstown on the N4.

The 33-year-old was charged with dangerous driving and is now due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court next month.