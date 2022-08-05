Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor once again teased a retirement from mixed martial arts on Thursday, ahead of the former UFC champion’s acting debut.

McGregor became the UFC’s first dual-weight champion in 2016, winning the lightweight title almost a year after claiming the featherweight belt. The Irishman’s rapid rise positioned him as the biggest star in mixed martial arts, and he is now set to make his acting debut in a remake of 1980s action film Road House.

The upcoming Amazon Prime movie will also feature Jake Gyllenhaal in a leading role, and McGregor teased on Thursday night that his own acting debut would mark the end of his MMA career.

“Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work,” the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter, just days after the news dropped that he would have a major role in the Road House remake.

McGregor seemingly tracked back, however, soon tweeting, “I’ll never let go, Jack!” in a reference to the film Titanic.

He then added, “I’ll be back! For the sake of humankind! I must return!” while referencing the movieTerminator.

McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor, who was knocked out by Poirier last January, is still recovering from the injury and is expected back in the Octagon in January 2023, providing he does in fact return to MMA.