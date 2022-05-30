Conor McGregor provides injury update ahead of UFC return

McGregor said he will be ‘back in no time’ but is yet to have a fight scheduled

Sarah Rendell
Monday 30 May 2022 09:14
McGregorhas spoken on his injury

(Getty Images)

Conor McGregor says he is “excited” to get back in the octagon as he provided an injury update ahead of returning to the UFC.

The Irish fighter last fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout in which he broke his leg. He says he needs another CT scan so the doctors can clear him to kick and then he will be “back in no time”.

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit,” he told Sky Sports. “I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick.

“Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

McGregor confirmed he will return to the Octagon rather than the ring but didn’t rule out a boxing comeback in the future either.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” he said. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning.

“But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

A potential opponent in the ring would be Jake Paul, who has called McGregor out on multiple occasions. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has said the UFC legend is “ducking” him.

“We had a little bit of banter back-and-forth, but of course he always has something to say but he doesn’t really have a place to talk,” Paul said. “He hasn’t won a fight in five years, Dana [White, UFC president] owns him and I’m the one that got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero.

“Conor McGregor’s not tall enough to ride a rollercoaster and I feel bad for him because he’s ducking me. But we’ll get that settled one day.”

