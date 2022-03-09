Conor McGregor provides injury update as UFC return gathers pace

Conor McGregor has been cleared to resume boxing training as the Irishman moves closer to a UFC return.

McGregor suffered a serious leg injury in a TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in July of last year. He has been unable to train since breaking his tibia, but is now able to spar with his hands again.

In an Instagram post announcing the step up in his recovery process, the 33-year-old said: “Day three back boxing without issue. Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my martial arts journey.

“No one has a road without bumps - but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work. I am back and only getting better.”

The former featherweight and lightweight champion is expected to target a return this summer. McGregor has lobbied UFC president Dana White to receive an immediate title opportunity when healthy.

UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has been booked to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on 7 May. McGregor has also called out another lightweight contender in Islam Makhachev.

The Irishman has lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back encounters with Poirier.