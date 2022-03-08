‘He’ll never take this fight’: Islam Makhachev laughs off Conor McGregor call-out

Islam Makhachev has laughed off a call-out from Conor McGregor, saying the former UFC champion will “never take” a fight with the Russian.

Makhachev, a childhood friend of McGregor’s old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, beat Bobby Green via first-round TKO last month to extend his win streak to 10. Khabib was in his fellow Dagestani’s corner for the victory, which moved Makhachev a step closer to a shot at the lightweight title once held by his friend and coach.

McGregor, who unsuccessfully challenged Khabib for the lightweight belt in 2018, claimed that he was not impressed by Makhachev’s performance against Green – a late replacement for the injured Beneil Dariush.

“I’ll fight that s*** stain, no sweat. Embarrassing [ground and pound] the other night [in my opinion]. Pitiful punching,” McGregor wrote as part of a Twitter tirade last week.

Makhachev (22-1) has now responded to the since-deleted tweets, telling ESPN: “Let’s go, let’s do it. Why not?

“He just plays games, he’s never gonna take this fight. He’s just playing games a little bit, he knows it’s gonna be a long night for him. What Khabib did to him, I’m gonna... because he’s not the same now.

“When he fought with Khabib, he was in good shape – not drunk too much. But now, he has to retire. This guy has money and everything, but if he wants to come back, let’s do it. I will be happy to smash him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in October 2018 (Getty)

“First I want to take this belt, I want to fight for the title. Then, after, it doesn’t matter who, it doesn’t matter when. I’m gonna defend this belt like three times every year.”

McGregor became the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion by winning the lightweight belt in 2016, a year after claiming the featherweight title. The Irishman is without a victory at lightweight since his title win in 2016, however, and lost twice in the division in 2021.

In his two outings last year, McGregor lost to old rival Dustin Poirier, knocked out by the American in January before suffering a broken leg in the pair’s July clash.

Despite McGregor’s poor form, the 33-year-old had been seeking a title fight upon his expected summer return to the Octagon. However, champion Charles Oliveira has since seen his next title defence announced, with a bout against Justin Gaethje official for May.

“It’s gonna be hard for him to make 155lbs, because he’s drunk all day,” Makhachev said of McGregor.

“A lot of people are gonna smash him in this division, he’s just gonna fight Nate Diaz or some old people to make some money, and that’s it. He’s never gonna be champion [again], he’s never gonna compete [at] this level.”