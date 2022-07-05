Conor McGregor takes shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC rival’s Hall of Fame induction

Khabib submitted the Irishman in 2018, in the biggest fight in UFC history

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 05 July 2022 14:32
Comments
Conor McGregor has taken aim at old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov following the Russian’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Khabib retired unbeaten as UFC lightweight champion in 2020, immediately after retaining the belt against then-interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

The result marked Khabib’s third straight successful defence of the gold, with all three of those wins having come via submission. The first took place in 2018, when the “Eagle” forced McGregor to tap out in Las Vegas.

Khabib, who now coaches other fighters, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week, and the 33-year-old honoured his late father Abdulmanap in his speech. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov served as a coach for Khabib, and his death in July 2020 played a key role in his son’s retirement.

On Tuesday, McGregor took to Twitter to share a screenshot from ESPN’s broadcast of the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. The image featured the Irishman, who preceded Khabib as lightweight champion, holding two bottles of whiskey while standing next to the Proper Twelve logo, which was positioned over Khabib’s body.

Proper Twelve is McGregor’s whiskey brand.

“Proper Twelve, proud maker of the ufc hof show!” McGregor wrote, referencing the brand’s position as a sponsor of the UFC.

During the heated build-up to McGregor’s clash with Khabib in 2018 – which headlined UFC 229, the highest-grossing event in UFC history – the Irishman tried to goad Nurmagomedov by offering him whiskey at a press conference. As a muslim, Khabib does not drink alcohol.

Moments after submitting McGregor, 33, with a rear naked choke, Nurmagomedov leapt out of the Octagon and attacked the former champion’s teammate Dillon Danis, inciting a brawl at the T-Mobile Arena.

