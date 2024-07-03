Support truly

Michael Chandler claims he has been offered a shot at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, while his fight with Conor McGregor is delayed indefinitely.

McGregor vs Chandler was announced in February 2023, but no official date was confirmed until this April, when it was revealed that the pair would headline UFC 303 on 29 June.

However, McGregor was ruled out with a broken toe two weeks before the event, and no new date has been revealed.

Now, Chandler seemingly has a decision to make. The American, 38, tweeted on Tuesday (2 July): “I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October.

“But if @TheNotoriousMMA[’s] little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!!”

Chandler was referencing September’s UFC pay-per-view at the Sphere in Las Vegas, the first sporting event scheduled for the new venue. However, UFC president Dana White recently ruled out rearranging McGregor vs Chandler for August, September or October.

The August pay-per-view, in Perth, is already due to be headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya, while it is thought that McGregor may not be fit for September.

“I need new [targets],” Makhachev tweeted after Chandler’s post, to which the American replied: “I’ve been [targeting] your ass for 8 years.”

Islam Makhachev (left) is the UFC lightweight champion and the promotion’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter ( Getty Images )

However, the Russian hit back: “You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master [McGregor], and you’ll run away. Champ needs real opponent.”

Makhachev, 32, was referring to Chandler’s willingness thus far to wait for a fight with McGregor, despite numerous delays.

Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to Dustin Poirier via submission. McGregor, 35, last fought in July 2021, when the Irishman suffered a broken leg in a second straight defeat by Poirier.

Meanwhile, Makhachev last competed on 1 June, retaining the lightweight title – previously held by McGregor – with a submission of Poirier.

Conor McGregor (left) faces off with Michael Chandler on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter' ( @TheNotoriousMMA via Twitter )

The champion is expected to defend his title against Arman Tsarukyan in October, unless Chandler steps up, five years after outpointing the Armenian-Russian. Tsarukyan was making his UFC debut when he lost a close fight to Makhachev in 2019.

The 27-year-old was recently handed a nine-month ban for appearing to strike a fan at UFC 300, but he can reduce that ban to six months by recording an anti-bullying message for the Nevada State Athletic Commission.